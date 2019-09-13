Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Greer
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Back to School HQ
Live Newscast & Replays
Local News
Consumer
Election
Entertainment
Original Reporting
Links We Mentioned
National
Recalls
Scams
State News
Top Stories
47 pounds of meth hidden in candles seized, man charged in Hart Co., Ga.
Top Stories
How to help after a hurricane
Google Earth leads to remains of missing Florida man in lake
US officials revise vaping illness count to 380 in 36 states
Judgment day for Huffman, facing possible prison for scam
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Color Your Weather
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Hurricane
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Carolina Panthers
Clemson
College Sports
🏈 High School Football
High School Sports
🐯 Mascot Challenge
Pete’s Puzzler
Pro Football Challenge
SEC Football
⭐ Star of the Week
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
NBA legend Michael Jordan pledges $1 million for hurricane relief in Bahamas
Top Stories
CFB awards and game times announced
USC responds to former DL Belk claims
SCHSL will not alter fall sports schedule
Nadal edges Medvedev for 4th US Open title, 19th Slam trophy
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Girl Talk
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
How Many Peanuts are in the Jar? Smoky Mountain Getaway Contest
Top Stories
This Week in History – Permafrost
Top Stories
Out And About This Weekend
Good News – Moment of Giggles
Spartanburg Little Theatre Presents: Mama Mia!
BBB Education Foundation Creating Savvy Seniors Across The Upstate
Community
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
Hispanic Heritage Month
Operation Safe Drive
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Sickle Cell block party in Greenville aims to educate, entertain
Top Stories
Honoring 9/11 Heroes; Upstate organizations train suicide prevention intervention
Top Stories
Foodie Fights
Sales Workshop hosted by the Greenville Commerce Club
Agave Fest SC
9/11 events in the Upstate, western NC
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Get Newcast Copy
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
CW62
The Mel Robbins Show
Search
Search
Search
How Many Peanuts are in the Jar? Smoky Mountain Getaway Contest
Your Carolina
Posted:
Sep 13, 2019 / 09:00 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 13, 2019 / 08:15 AM EDT
Trending Stories
Mascot Challenge
How Many Peanuts are in the Jar? Smoky Mountain Getaway Contest
Upstate water company fined after coliform, E.coli found during test, failed to notify public
Drag Queen Story Hour returning to Upstate library
news