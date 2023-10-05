“The following is sponsored content from Purina Dog Chow”

Research shows that veterans experiencing post traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD can be helped by pairing them with specially trained service dogs.

Joining us today are Veterinarian Dr. Ruth-Ann Lobos of Purina and Nicole Lanahan Executive Director of ‘Got Your Six Support Dogs.’

They’re here to share information about a special program Purina Dog Chow’s Service Dog Salute that’s supporting our military veterans.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: DogChow.com/service