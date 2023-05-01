“The following is sponsored content from The Home Depot”

Mother’s Day is right around the corner and for a lot of us, our go-to gift is the traditional bouquet of flowers. But, this year, why not give her a season full of flowers, vegetables, and herbs, too? Whether mom is a beginner or a gardening expert, helping her ‘dig in’ and encouraging her green thumb, along with her sense of style, is a gift that will keep on giving!

The Home Depot’s Director of Trend & Design Sarah Fishburne and Division Merchandise Manager of Live Goods Dan Stuppiello are here with tips to help make Mother’s Day even more special.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: homedepot.com

