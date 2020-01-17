Hub City Empty Bowls Community Service Sessions Monday At Wofford College

On Monday, Jan. 20, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, do something to make the world a better place by making a pottery bowl at Wofford College. Hub City Empty Bowls is starting its 12th year of community service with two free bowl-making sessions.

It’s a free, creative, and family-friendly event. All supplies are provided. All you have to do is get your hands a little dirty, with pottery clay that is. This morning we have Bruce Bowyer from Hub City Bowls and Traci Kennedy, Executive Director of TOTAL Ministries here to tell us all about it.

HubCityEmptyBowls.com