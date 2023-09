The first annual Hub City Health Fair is an event to highlight different businesses that are focused on health and wellness here in Spartanburg and the Upstate. We are joined by Dr. Chris Bedenbaugh and Kimberly Grey to tell us about this event.

Hub City Health Fair

Sept 9, 2023

10:00am – 3:00pm

at Barnet Park in downtown Spartanburg

For more information call: (864) 804-6651