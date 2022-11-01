

“The following is sponsored content from Registry Collection Hotels”

Our daylight hours are getting shorter, and the weather is changing, Meaning those darker days of winter are on their way. When those cold-weather blues hit, psychologists say that having something to look forward to is a known mood-booster. Whether it’s a gathering of family and friends, an opportunity to help others or a change of scenery, the benefits of anticipating something exciting can make us more optimistic about the future. Our next guest has some ideas for booking that mood-boosting trip. TV host and lifestyle expert Kathy Buccio joins us live from the Registry Collection Hotels’ Costa Mujeres Grand Palladium in Mexico.

Registry Collection Hotels:

registrycollectionhotels.com