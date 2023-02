“The following is sponsored content from Bon Secours”

February is Heart Month and believe it or not, heart problems can show up in unexpected ways. This morning we have Bon Secours Cardiologist Dr. Andrew De Nazareth here to walk us through the red flags to watch for.

Bon Secours St. Francis Health System

864-235-7665

Free Heart Screening

2/21/23 from 7am-9am

Bon Secours Wellness Arena