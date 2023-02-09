WSPA 7NEWS
Please enter a search term.
by: Tammy Jones
Posted: Feb 9, 2023 / 01:56 PM EST
Updated: Feb 9, 2023 / 01:56 PM EST
“The following is sponsored content from Bon Secours”
It is American Heart Month and all month we are talking to experts about heart health and today Megan is talking with Dr. Jeff Senfield.
bonsecours.com864-235-7665
Attending a Super Bowl party? Bring a product that will kick the festivities up a notch. The five items in this video will do exactly that.
If you’re looking for new shoes for spring, check out these top-rated ballet flats that are stylish enough to dress up any outfit.
Levi’s “150 years of the 501” campaign is focusing on how these iconic jeans have positively impacted so many individuals.