In Her Shoes is a program to inspire young women to be future leaders! In Her Shoes will provide an opportunity for young ladies to hear from local women that are leaders in their male dominated careers.

In Her Shoes, Saturday, January 11, 2pm – 3:30pm

Furman Women and Men’s basketball games to follow.

Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Cost: $12.50 includes program, refreshments and both games

www.bonsecoursarena.com/InHerShoes