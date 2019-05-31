Are you an artist or maker? Then Greenville’s Indie Craft Parade is looking for you. Indie Craft Parade is seeking southern artists for their 10th annual festival this September 13-15, 2019 at Timmons Arena. Erin Godbey is here to tell us more.
indiecraftparade.com
Indie Craft Parade Is Looking For You
