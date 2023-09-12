IndieMusicFestival presents GOSPELDOWNTOWN is coming up on September 23rd and will bring many independent artists to downtown to NOMA Square for a musical celebration. We are joined by Kimberly Lyles, Ansley Burns and Naylah Campechano.
by: Tammy Jones
Posted:
Updated:
IndieMusicFestival presents GOSPELDOWNTOWN is coming up on September 23rd and will bring many independent artists to downtown to NOMA Square for a musical celebration. We are joined by Kimberly Lyles, Ansley Burns and Naylah Campechano.