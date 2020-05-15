Interim Healthcare of the Upstate Drive Thru Parade

Interim Healthcare of the Upstate is celebrating their nurses this morning for their hard work. Interim Healthcare has been caring for Covid 19 patients in their homes and their clinical teams care for some of the most medically complex and vulnerable patients in the Upstate.

Today they chose to plan a special celebration for their nursing staff to show their appreciation for their dedication.

We have Magen Shelton, Vice President of Strategic Development with us live this morning via Zoom to show us what they are doing this morning.

