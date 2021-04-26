International Ballet presents a special dance performance based on The Day the Crayons Quit, a book by Drew Daywalt. This online video presentation is ideal for children ages 3-6 but will be enjoyable to children of all ages.

The video is available on the Library’s website at www.greenvillelibrary.org/kids-virtual-activities.

About Storytime Ballet at the Library

The Greenville County Library System is thankful to the International Ballet for sharing their talent and inspiration with our community. The Library System and the International Ballet have worked together for over six years bringing special Storytime Ballet events to children here at the Library. And we are excited to present International Ballet’s latest offering—The Day the Crayons Quit—an online video performance available via the Library’s website.