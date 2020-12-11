Introducing Dr. Lowrance to Bon Secours Urologic Oncology

Urologic Oncology

Dr. Lowrance just joined Bon Secours Urologic Oncology. Dr. Lowrance has

10 ten years of experience surgically treating urologic cancers at an NCI Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Utah, originally from Easley and wife is from Greenville.

Urologic oncology refers to cancers for the GU tract. The most common of those cancers are prostate cancer, bladder cancer, kidney cancer, and testicular cancer. They also treat adrenal, ureteral and penile cancers.

BONSECOURS.COM

864-295-2131