Introducing Dr. Lowrance to Bon Secours Urologic Oncology

Your Carolina
Posted: / Updated:

Urologic Oncology
Dr. Lowrance just joined Bon Secours Urologic Oncology. Dr. Lowrance has
10 ten years of experience surgically treating urologic cancers at an NCI Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Utah, originally from Easley and wife is from Greenville. 

Urologic oncology refers to cancers for the GU tract.  The most common of those cancers are prostate cancer, bladder cancer, kidney cancer, and testicular cancer.  They also treat adrenal, ureteral and penile cancers.

BONSECOURS.COM
864-295-2131

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories

living upstate

upstate jobs