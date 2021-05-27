It is opening day for The Spartanburgers and Jamarcus is live from Duncan Park

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Millennials are one of the most-talked-about generations today. Love them or hate them, the group of mid-20-to-early-40 consumers holds a lot of sway in today’s culture.

But where are the best places for them to live and work? A new survey from WalletHub ranked the best and worst states for millennials based on data like the cost of living, average monthly earnings, housing cost, education and health, population, civic engagement, and even who may still be living with their parents.