It’s fair time in Greenwood again! More than 20 amusement rides, motocross racing, live music and FAIR FOOD!

2019 Greenwood County Fair going on October 2nd – 6th (Wednesday – Sunday)

Located at Greenwood County Fairgrounds on U.S. 221

Thursday night (tonight) Ali Randolph Band (blend of Country and Rock) plays from 7pm to 10pm…also, Self Regional Employees get in FREE Thursday night.

Motorcross Racing on Friday and Saturday

Kids get in FREE this Saturday from 9am to 4pm