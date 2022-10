Celebrate this Season of Hope by making the holidays brighter for local middle school and high school students, an often overlooked group to receive gifts.

7News along with Ingles, Bath Fitter, Unclaimed Furniture, and Hamrick’s are joining forces this holiday season to collect students’ wish list items including clothing, shoes, sports equipment, electronics, and toiletries.

This morning, we are kicking off our Season of Hope with Jack Roper at Bath Fitter.