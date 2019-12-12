Donate to Miracle Hill

Jamarcus Joins Us Live From Miracle Hill Ministries In Spartanburg

Today is “A Day of Miracles.”

Since 1937, Miracle Hill Ministries has been meeting the needs of homeless and hungry men, women in children here in the Upstate. They have become the largest provider of services to these people in the Upstate. On any given day, Miracle Hill Ministries will care for more than 650 individuals at their shelters, recovery centers and their foster care program.

They can not do that without the help of our communities. Jamarcus is starting off the day at the rescue mission in Spartanburg to tell us more.

