Author, songwriter and drummer of Hootie & the Blowfish Jim Sonefeld is here and he is a solo artist who is debuting his new book here in the Upstate. Today he joins us to tell us about a book signing today for his memoir “Swimming with the Blowfish.”

Author, songwriter, drummer of Hootie & the Blowfish, solo artist APPEARING AT Hub City Bookstore in Spartanburg, Weds, Oct 12th 6:00pm

Jimsonefeld.com