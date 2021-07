“The following is sponsored content from Carolina Heating Service NearU”

Want a good paying job at a great company? Jamarcus Gaston tells us about a job fair this Saturday at Carolina Heating Service NearU.

Come and interview in person at Carolina Heating Service NearU, 1326 Piedmont Hwy in Piedmont

Open Interviews on Saturday July 10th from 8am till 12pm

carolinaheating.com