“The following is sponsored content from Joye Law Firm”

The Pact Act has been signed into law, which includes the Camp Lejeune Justice Act, find out what this could mean for the millions of Marines, family members and workers exposed to toxic water at the marine base. We have Ken Harrell here with us this morning from Joye Law Firm to tell us more about this.

Joye Law Firm

JoyeLawFirm.com

864-358-3100

509 North Broad Street, Clinton