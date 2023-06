Juneteenth GVL is hosting several Juneteenth celebrations and other initiatives in Greenville this week. From a job fair, to a learning session on the history of Juneteenth celebrations, gala, and a mega fest with vendors, games for the kids, and live entertainment, you will find something that your entire family can engage in. We are joined by Rueben, April and Joshua with all the details.

Juneteenthgvl.org