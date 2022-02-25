The Junior League of Greenville is currently selling $40 shopping cards which entitle cardholders to exclusive discounts and offers at 150 local and online businesses from Friday, February 25 through Sunday, March 13. Cards may be purchased at the Nearly New Shop during business hours (118 Greenacre Road, Greenville, SC 29607), select retailers, or online. For More Information – ShopForGreenville.org

Empowered Women of Greenville is a one-day conference that focuses on empowering the women of Greenville to thrive personally and professionally. The JLG believes Empowered Women can make positive change—improving their lives, their families, and creating a ripple effect that will impact the larger community.

Purchase a ticket for the Empowered Women of Greenville conference.

On sale now!

Saturday, March 12, 2022

from 8:30am-3:00pm

at the Greenville Convention Center

https://ewg.swell.gives/