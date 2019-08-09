Jurassic Quest to take Greenville Back in Time

The largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibition in North America is coming and is BIGGER and BETTER than EVER! Guests will take a walk through the Cretaceous, Jurassic and the Triassic periods and experience what it’s like to be among living, breathing dinosaurs.

Happening in the Greenville Convention Center, Jurassic Quest is the only dinosaur event that has over 80, true to life-sized dinosaur replicas from the very small, to the gigantic. Guests will witness dinosaurs move, roar and roam and have the chance to interact with baby dinosaurs and adolescent dinosaurs.

Jurassic Quest worked in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur was painstakingly replicated in every detail. Guests will have the chance to learn all things paleontology at the excavation station, where they can dig up fossils and by visiting the dinosaur museum to see real dinosaur fossils dating back over 60 million years, including bones that originated in North America.

In addition to the life-like dinosaur exhibits, there are countless activities throughout the event that suit all ages, including a host of dinosaur themed rides, a baby dinosaur show, a bounce house, a science station, a dino cinema and a toddler petting zoo where the littlest dinosaur fans can meet the littlest dinosaurs. There will also be face painting and a crafts and colouring station and much more.

Whether they are big or small, young or old, guests of Jurassic Quest have a dino-mite time!

For more information and to buy tickets visit www.JurassicQuest.com.

Event: Jurassic Quest

Date: August 9-11, 2019

Time: Friday 3pm-8pm, Saturday & Sunday 9am-8pm

Place: Greenville Convention Center