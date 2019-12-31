Keller O’Neil – Mystifier of the Finest Affairs

Being your own health advocate, that's what our next guests want you to do and that's why they have founded a festival happening this weekend to help you explore resources in our local community to help you take your health to the next level. This morning, we have June Ellen Bradley and Caroline Henry here with us to tell us about the Whole Health Nation Festival.

Whole Health Nation Festival January 4th Zen, 924 South Main Street, Greenville wholehealthnation.com 828-899-2787