β€œThe following is sponsored content from Bon Secours”

Do you know your numbers? Do you know what your cholesterol is, what your blood pressure is, what about your blood sugar? These are important things for you to know to gauge our heart health. This morning, we have Dr. Daniel Green from Upstate Cardiology here with us to explain a little more.

Upstate Cardiology

BONSECOURS.COM

864-235-7665