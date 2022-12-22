

“The following is sponsored content from Ubisoft”

Since he walked away with the American Idol title in 2015, Nick Fradiani has kept busy as a touring musician and Broadway actor currently playing the iconic young Neil Diamond on a Broadway stage. Almost always pictured with a guitar in his hands, Nick grew up in a musical family, so learning to play instruments started early, but not everyone gets that lucky. If you’re one of the millions of Americans looking to pick up a guitar, Nick’s going to tell you how to get started!

