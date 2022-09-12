

In 2016 Henry Stanley was diagnosed with melanoma cancer of the vocal cords. He worked with the Winship Cancer Institute at Emory University, and while one of the leading auctioneer and auction owners in the industry did lose his voice, he now lives cancer-free. In 2017 Carolina Auto Auction began an annual fundraising event to include a gala, auction and golf tournament. Today we are joined by Eric, Tiffany, and Diana to tell us more about Legacy Gala and VIP Charity Auction

