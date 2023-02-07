WSPA 7NEWS
by: Tammy Jones
Posted: Feb 7, 2023 / 01:49 PM EST
Updated: Feb 7, 2023 / 01:49 PM EST
From handmade wallets to totes, purses and laptop bags. Les Paul Cline is all about high quality leather products. He joins us in studio to tell us about his company.
www.lesclineleather.com
