Low Emission Buses Benefit Student Heath And Environment

Your Carolina
Posted: / Updated:

“The following is sponsored content from A-1 Broadcast

As we kick-off another school year, let’s consider how our children are getting to class. Millions of kids from across the country will be riding a school bus at the beginning and end of each day. And this year there’s an even stronger emphasis on making sure that the ride to school is beneficial for both the student’s health and the environment. There’s a clean energy that can achieve that goal today propane. Joining us today is Tucker Perkins, from the propane education and research council, to tell us more about the benefits of propane energy for everyone.

For More Information, Visit: www.BetterOurBuses.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store
living upstate