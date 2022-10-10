

“The following is sponsored content from Lowe’s”

National First Responders Day falls on Friday, Oct. 28, but just 24 hours of recognition doesn’t seem like enough for our neighborhood heroes. And with Fire Safety Month also falling in October, having conversations, and making plans for emergencies is top of mind for families as well.

Jason White has the story on how one company is giving back to our brave men and women, and how we can all make our homes a little safer this month.

