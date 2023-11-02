In today’s Living Upstate feature celebrating 100 years! The town of Lyman is gearing up to honor the centennial celebration with a big event. Town Administrator Noel Blackwell joins us to tell us about the events happening this weekend.
by: Tammy Jones
