Magic Monday April 19, 2021

Community members are invited to United Ministries' first-ever virtual event - Rising Together. The event features a nurturing meal by Table 301 and soul-stirring music by Kyshona Armstrong. All proceeds will benefit United Ministries' programs focused on ending poverty and homelessness in Greenville. Lizzie Bebber and Jade Fountain are here to tell us more about a unique event coming up on April 29th benefiting United Ministries, an incredible organization that has been a part of Greenville for more than 50 years.

United Ministriesunited-ministries.org864-232-6463