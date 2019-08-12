Magic Monday August 12, 2019

Dr. Connie Casebolt Carver joins us with Kayla Davis to talk about diabetes. Diabetes is a devastating disease that takes years off a person's life. Medications for diabetes have terrible side effects. Wellness By Design offers guidance in reversing diabetes.

Wellness By Design offers Guidance in Reversing Diabetes Workshop Thursday Aug 15 at 6:00 pm at Wellness By Design MUST RSVP either online at wellnessbydesign.center or by calling 558-0200.