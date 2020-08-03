Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Fairforest
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
All Election Results
Coronavirus
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Back to School Headquarters
Border Report Tour
Carolina’s Family
Consumer
Entertainment
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Newsfeed Now
Recalls
Scams
State News
Your Local Election Headquarters
World News
Top Stories
Magic Monday August 3, 2020
Video
NC Gov. Cooper, emergency management officials to give update on preparation for Tropical Storm Isaias
Report: Retired Pope Benedict XVI ill after visit to Germany
Sheriff’s Office give update on missing person case in Oconee Co.
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Tracking the Tropics
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Carolina Panthers
Clemson
College Sports
High School Football
High School Sports
Pete’s Puzzler
Senior Standouts
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
XFL purchased by group that includes Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson
Top Stories
Dodgers fan surprised with memento after his cardboard cutout hit by ball
Video
SEC goes to conference-only schedule, starting Sept. 26
Video
AP source: MLB will play 7-inning games in doubleheaders
Leading hoops scorer AJ Lawson returning to South Carolina
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
Senior Moments
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
Move It Monday – Blitz Belts
Video
Top Stories
Help For Your Feet
Video
THINC Chiropractic
Video
Help Fight Alzheimer’s
Video
Crows Feet Disappear With Plexaderm
Video
Community
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
COVID-19 Heroes: Tell your story!
Destination Vacation
Black History Month
Graduate Gallery
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
End Vaping
Top Stories
Destination Vacation: Biltmore in Asheville
Video
Top Stories
Sip, relax and enjoy Virginia wine at New Kent Winery
Video
Spartanburg small business incubator offering legal classes to public
Video
WNC homeless youth nonprofit holding Christmas in July fundraiser
Video
Return back-to-school plans in the works for Anderson School District 3
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
WSPA & WYCW Frequency Changes
CW62
The Mel Robbins Show
WYCW Frequency Changes
Search
Search
Search
Magic Monday August 3, 2020
Your Carolina
Posted:
Aug 3, 2020 / 01:32 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 3, 2020 / 01:32 PM EDT
Magic Monday August 3, 2020
Trending Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane warning issued for parts of the Carolinas as Isaias moves north
Live
Weather
As a new week begins, here’s why you don’t have that second stimulus check
news
4 Spartanburg area residents among 7 killed in Alaska mid-air plane collision
Video