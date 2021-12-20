Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Spartanburg
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Consumer
Coronavirus
Entertainment
First Responder Friday
Links We Mentioned
Local News
Murdaugh Mysteries
National News
Only On 7
Politics & Govt.
PR Newswire Press Releases
State News
World News
Zip Trips
Top Stories
Cigna and Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System reach agreement for customer access
Spider-Man snags 3rd best opening of all time with $253 million
Moderna says booster shot increases antibodies against Omicron variant
Pedestrian struck, killed on West Blue Ridge Dr. in Greenville Co.
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
❄️ Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
🌦️ Forecast
🕔 Hourly
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
🌀 Tracking the Tropics
Webcams
Weather Email Alerts
Weather Week
Sports
🏈 Carolina Panthers
Clemson Tigers
College Sports
Greenville Triumph
🏈 High School Football
High School Standouts
🐯 Mascot Challenge
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Tiger & son’s 11 straight birdies fall short of Daly duo
Top Stories
Bills end 2-game skid with 31-14 win over spiraling Panthers
Final ranking of year puts Masters field at 83 and counting
NBA postpones 5 more games; Young, Vogel enter protocols
David Tepper LLC purchases land near Bank of America Stadium, records show
Video
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Carolina Eats
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Financial Friday
Furry Friends
Open Road
There’s Hope for Healthy Living
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Top Stories
Holiday Berries with Zuliya Khawaja
Video
Top Stories
Magic Monday- December 20, 2022
Video
Holiday Recipes – Strawberry Snowman
Video
Last Minute Gifts Before the Clock Winds Down
Video
All Natural Skin Care with Rejuvenation
Video
Community
#7Kids
BestReviews
Caring For The Carolinas
Carolina Blends and Brews
Community Calendar
Home for the Holidays
Let’s Eat
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Let’s Eat at Hearts Family Restaurant in Union
Video
Top Stories
2021 Greer ‘Cops for Tots’ toy drive to distribute toys this weekend
Video
Report It!
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
CW 62
About CW62
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Email Newsletter Signup
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
Terms of Use
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Magic Monday- December 20, 2022
Your Carolina
Posted:
Dec 20, 2021 / 10:07 AM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 20, 2021 / 10:07 AM EST
Jack tries to dazzle and amaze us with a fun magic trick right before Christmas.