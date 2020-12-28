Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Spartanburg
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
All Election Results
Coronavirus
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Consumer
Entertainment
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Newsfeed Now
Pass or Fail
State News
Your Local Election Headquarters
World News
Top Stories
Governor Kemp announces next steps in vaccine distribution for Georgia
Video
DHEC: 1,540 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, 18 deaths
Watch Live: President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks
Live
CCSO: Wrongway driver charged with DUI after crashing into SC Highway Patrol vehicle
Video
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
🖍️ Color Your Weather
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Tracking the Tropics
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
ACC Football
❓ Big Game Challenge
🏈 Carolina Panthers
Clemson
College Sports
🏈 High School Football
🐯 Mascot Challenge
🏆 Pro Football Challenge
⭐ Star of the Week
🏈 The Big Game
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Utah football star Ty Jordan died after accidentally shooting self, authorities say
Top Stories
Shane Beamer names seven assistants for USC football program
USC vs. Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Game Postponed
Anderson native Isaiah Norris commits to Gamecocks
Video
Heisman finalists: Tide teammates plus Lawrence and Trask
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
Senior Moments
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Top Stories
Magic Monday – December 28, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Chef’s Kitchen – Autumn Chowder
Video
Top Stories
Kids Corner – Enjoying The Holidays
Video
Move It Monday – Moving With Coach Biggs
Video
“Shirley Temple Is Missing and other Smith and Durham mysteries”
Video
Monkee’s of the Westend – Last Minute Gift Guide
Video
Community
Carolina’s Family
Caring For The Carolinas
Black History Month
Community Calendar
Home for the Holidays
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Salvation Army Bell Ringers adjust for COVID-19 regulations
Video
Top Stories
Sylvan Learning Center offers advice to parents to keep kids learning during Winter Break
Video
Top Stories
Last chance to donate toys to children in need at Tryon International Equestrian Center
Video
Spartanburg Humane Society’s Christmas wish list longer than ever due to pandemic
Video
Original costumes from classic Christmas movie “White Christmas” on display at Upcountry History Museum
Video
Greenville Financial Group offers help for your holiday budget
Video
Report It!
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
CW62
WYCW Frequency Changes
Search
Search
Search
Magic Monday – December 28, 2020
Your Carolina
Posted:
Dec 28, 2020 / 01:34 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 28, 2020 / 01:34 PM EST