Magic Monday December 6, 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - Despite strict laws against the use of cell phones while driving, people continue to drive distracted. A group has crunched the numbers and has ranked where all 50 states sit when it comes to distracted driving.

The good news is North and South Carolina are not among the most dangerous states, but they also aren't among the safest. Before getting in the car and behind the wheel, have you ever wondered how many distracted drivers you may encounter? At times they can be easy to spot.

"You pull up to a stoplight and they are constantly just doing this,” said driver, Mike Warr, who was motioning with his hands drivers texting.