Magic Monday February 14, 2022

(The Hill) -- Whoopi Goldberg returned to "The View" on Monday following a two-week suspension for saying the Holocaust was not "about race."

"I've got to tell you there's something kind of marvelous about being on a show like this," Goldberg said as she opened the daytime political talk program on Monday. "Sometimes we don't do it as elegantly as we could ... I want to thank everybody who reached out while I was away."