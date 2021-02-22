Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Spartanburg
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Consumer
Coronavirus
Entertainment
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Newsfeed Now
Pass or Fail
Politics & Govt.
State News
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
World News
Top Stories
‘Madman’ message on ‘The Scream’ written by the painter himself, museum says
Top Stories
After long wait, New Jersey moves ahead on recreational pot
NL MVP Freeman delayed to Braves camp by birth of twin boys
White House COVID-19 response team holds briefing as US approaches 500K deaths
Video
Pritzker signs police reform bill into law over law enforcement objections
Video
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
❄️ Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
🌦️ Forecast
🕔 Hourly
🌀 Tracking the Tropics
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
🚘 Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Big Race – Daytona
🏈 Carolina Panthers
Clemson
College Sports
🏈 High School Football
High School Standouts
⭐ Star of the Week
🏈 The Big Game
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
NL MVP Freeman delayed to Braves camp by birth of twin boys
Top Stories
Parker delivers walkoff single to help Clemson complete sweep of Cincinnati, 8-7 in 10 innings
Four run 8th inning lifts USC to series sweep of Dayton, 5-1
Bell snags first Cup victory in another surprise Gibbs win
No. 2 South Carolina recovers to beat No. 17 Wildcats 76-55
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Top Stories
Magic Monday February 22, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Move It Monday – Crossfit Clemson
Video
Top Stories
Rocky’s Hot Chicken Shack
Video
Sallie Mae Bridging the Dream With Dee-1
Video
The Seed Library Expands to the Bookmobile
Video
Plexaderm 10 Minute Me Time Challenge
Video
Community
Carolina’s Family
Caring For The Carolinas
Black History Month
Community Calendar
Home for the Holidays
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
KidSenses Children’s Interactive Museum receives significant grant for FACTORY expansion
Top Stories
Local Black Businesses put community before the bottom line during pandemic
Video
Top Stories
Prisma Health hold community drive-thru event for new diaper bank
Report It!
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Email Alerts
Meet The Team
Terms of Use
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
CW62
WYCW Frequency Changes
Search
Search
Search
Magic Monday February 22, 2021
Your Carolina
Posted:
Feb 22, 2021 / 01:38 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 22, 2021 / 01:38 PM EST
Magic Monday February 22, 2021
Trending Stories
Pall Corporation bringing 400+ jobs to Spartanburg County
Video
Walmart raising pay for 425K employees starting March 13
Weather
Entire school board resigns after making disparaging comments about parents without realizing meeting was live
Video
news