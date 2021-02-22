Magic Monday February 22, 2021

“The following is sponsored content from A-1 BROADCAST”

Hip hop music is popular, it is often based on the experience of the artist and speaks to its young fans. That is especially true of the artist known as Dee-1. The hip hop star is a former middle school teacher who is here to spread the word about a new scholarship program created by the Sallie Mae Fund and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. The Sallie Mae Fund Bridging The Dream Scholarship Program was created to help minority students and those from marginalized communities access and complete college and other forms of higher education.