Magic Monday February 7, 2022

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - Valentine's Day is right around the corner but not everyone sees it as a day of love. Anderson County PAWS is hosting a fundraiser to help the heart-broken singles get back at their exes.

For a $5 donation, PAWS workers will write the name of your ex in a litter pan or on a stuffed fabric toy and let the animals take care of them on Valentine's Day.