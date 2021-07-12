Magic Monday July 12, 2021

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection say they discovered several hundred grams of methamphetamine hidden inside peanuts at an express consignment hub in Memphis.

On June 29, officers X-rayed a shipment that was being sent from Mexico to Texas when they discovered some "suspicious anomalies," the agency said. The manifest listed the shipment as “REGIONAL BREAD ROASTED PEANUTS REGIONAL DUST SWEET MADE OF CORN."