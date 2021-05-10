Magic Monday March 10, 2021

(NEXSTAR) – While the IRS continues to send out weekly additional stimulus checks as part of the third round of Economic Impact Payments, many Americans are wondering if a fourth wave of COVID relief is possible.

The latest round of stimulus checks as part of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan have provided more than $385 billion in $1,400 payments to eligible recipients. Pandemic relief payments of $1,200 and $600 were included in the first two stimulus packages.