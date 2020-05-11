Magic Monday May 11, 2020

“The following is sponsored content from BOIRON Arnicare, Tampax, Objective Wellness, Aveeno”

This year, National Women's Health Week comes as the nation is dealing with a pandemic. That's why it's more important than ever to recognize the issues affecting women's health according to Dr. Jacqueline Walters, a practicing obgyn in Atlanta who is one of the stars of Bravo's hit show, 'Married to Medicine. "Dr. Jackie also has a new book, The Queen V: Everything You Need to Know About Sex, Intimacy, and Down There Health Care. Megan is joined by Dr. Jackie today.