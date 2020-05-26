Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Fairforest
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
What’s Driving You Crazy on the Roads?
Schools
Border Report Tour
Carolina’s Family
Consumer
Your Local Election Headquarters
Entertainment
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Original Reporting
Recalls
Scams
State News
World News
Top Stories
Wilson, Rapinoe, Bird to host different and remote ESPYS
Congress weighs choice: ‘Go big’ on virus aid or hit ‘pause’
Georgia gov offers state as GOP convention host amid virus
Two in Laurens County charged with unlawful neglect of children, ill treatment of animals
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Hurricane
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Carolina Panthers
Clemson
College Sports
High School Football
High School Sports
Pete’s Puzzler
Senior Standouts
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Wilson, Rapinoe, Bird to host different and remote ESPYS
Top Stories
Ewing out of hospital after being treated for COVID-19
NHL plans move to small-group training as Phase 2 of return
Keselowski gets win but Hendrick Motorsports takes 2 losses
Woods, Manning win a TV charity match as good as real thing
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
Senior Moments
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
Megan Talks With Bill Love From Earth FM
Video
Top Stories
Sound Scents Candle Company
Video
Magic Monday May 25, 2020
Video
Move it Monday – Enjoy Your Work Out With Flair Fitness
Video
How To Enjoy The Summer
Video
Community
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
COVID-19 Heroes: Tell your story!
Black History Month
Graduate Gallery
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
End Vaping
Top Stories
New amenities coming to an Upstate park after victimized several times
Video
Top Stories
Researchers address concerns surrounding the ‘murder hornet’ in SC
Video
Seneca city leaders to host free concert for tornado victims
Video
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
CW62
The Mel Robbins Show
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Watch 7News at Noon
Magic Monday May 25, 2020
Your Carolina
Posted:
May 26, 2020 / 11:41 AM EDT
/
Updated:
May 26, 2020 / 11:41 AM EDT
Magic Monday May 25, 2020
Trending Stories
Family, friends want justice after 2 killed at party in Union Co.
Video
Two in Laurens County charged with unlawful neglect of children, ill treatment of animals
Weather
VIDEO: Naked man arrested in the road in Myrtle Beach
Video
news