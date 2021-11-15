Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Spartanburg
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Back to School
Consumer
Coronavirus
Election
Entertainment
First Responder Friday
Links We Mentioned
Local News
Murdaugh Mysteries
National News
Only On 7
Politics & Govt.
State News
World News
Zip Trips
Top Stories
Disneyland's Toontown closing in 2022 for redesign
USPS expects over 850 million packages this season
Dorman High School Head Football Coach announces retirement
Walmart Black Friday deals: What's on sale and when
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
❄️ Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
🌦️ Forecast
🕔 Hourly
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
🌀 Tracking the Tropics
Webcams
Weather Email Alerts
Weather Week
Sports
🏈 Carolina Panthers
Clemson Tigers
College Sports
Greenville Triumph
🏈 High School Football
High School Standouts
Japan 2020
🐯 Mascot Challenge
NFL Draft
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Dorman High School Head Football Coach announces retirement
Top Stories
Annual Palmetto State Showdown scheduled for Nov. 27
Bridges, Rozier help Hornets snap Warriors 7-game win streak
Superman’s sequel: Newton leads Panthers over Cards 34-10
Couisnard, Carter lead South Carolina past W. Kentucky 75-64
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Carolina Eats
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Financial Friday
Furry Friends
There’s Hope for Healthy Living
Open Road
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Top Stories
The Art Lounge
Video
Top Stories
Magic Monday November 15, 2021
Video
World Explorers, Greenville
Video
First Time Fixer
Video
Move it Monday – Anderson Area YMCA
Video
Community
BestReviews
#7Kids
Let’s Eat
Caring For The Carolinas
Black History Month
Community Calendar
Home for the Holidays
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Let’s Eat at The Pharmacy in Spartanburg
Video
Report It!
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Email Newsletter Signup
Apps
Contact Us
Regional News Partners
Contests
CW 62
About CW62
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet The Team
Terms of Use
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Magic Monday November 15, 2021
Your Carolina
Posted:
Nov 15, 2021 / 01:38 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 15, 2021 / 01:38 PM EST