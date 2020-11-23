Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Fairforest
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
All Election Results
Coronavirus
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Consumer
Entertainment
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Newsfeed Now
Pass or Fail
State News
Your Local Election Headquarters
World News
Top Stories
National Zoo panda cub named Xiao Qi Ji or ‘Little Miracle’
Top Stories
Gun-toting congresswoman-elect may carry Glock at Capitol
NC Gov. Cooper announces stricter mask mandate as COVID-19 continues to spread
Video
GM flips to California’s side in pollution fight with Trump
As you look for this season’s hottest toys, beware of scams
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
🖍️ Color Your Weather
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Tracking the Tropics
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
ACC Football
🏈 Carolina Panthers
Clemson
College Sports
🏈 High School Football
🐯 Mascot Challenge
Masters Report
🏆 Pro Football Challenge
Senior Standouts
⭐ Star of the Week
🏈 The Big Game
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Clemson’s Swinney: COVID-19 FSU “excuse to cancel game”
Top Stories
Saints win 7th straight, beat Falcons in Hill’s first start
Walker wins first NFL start as Panthers blank Lions 20-0
Clemson defeats Pitt, 2-1 to secure ACC Men’s Soccer Championship
Gamecocks fall to Mizzou in Bobo’s debut
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
Senior Moments
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Top Stories
Magic Monday November 23, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Love Your Teeth – The Newest Way To Get That Beautiful White Smile
Video
Top Stories
Gifts for a Quarantine Christmas
Video
Show Off Your Dining Room With A New Table From Classic Carolina Home
Video
Spice Up Dinner
Video
Move it Monday – 11.11 Training
Video
Community
Carolina’s Family
Caring For The Carolinas
Black History Month
Community Calendar
Destination Vacation
Graduate Gallery
Home for the Holidays
Hispanic Heritage Month
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
WATCH: Lt. Gov. Evette participates in Quilts for Veterans presentation in Fountain Inn
Video
Top Stories
Veterans Day events happening across the Upstate, WNC
Drive-thru Halloween event open at Tryon International Equestrian Center
Video
Report It!
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
WSPA & WYCW Frequency Changes
CW62
WYCW Frequency Changes
Search
Search
Search
Magic Monday November 23, 2020
Your Carolina
Posted:
Nov 23, 2020 / 01:30 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 23, 2020 / 01:30 PM EST
Trending Stories
Mom of 10 gives birth to first daughter, dies days later
Multimillion-dollar amusement park breaks ground in Myrtle Beach, expected to bring 100 jobs
Video
NC Gov. Cooper announces stricter mask mandate as COVID-19 continues to spread
Video
Weather
1 killed during crash on Wade Hampton Blvd., Greenville Police SUV involved
Gallery