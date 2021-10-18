Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Spartanburg
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Back to School
Consumer
Coronavirus
Entertainment
First Responder Friday
Hispanic Heritage Month
Hunger Action Month
Links We Mentioned
Local News
Murdaugh Mysteries
National News
Newsfeed Now
Only On 7
Politics & Govt.
State News
World News
Zip Trips
Top Stories
18 arrested, 47 ejected at Tennessee-Ole Miss game
Video
Woodruff woman charged in daughter’s August death
Biden team asks Supreme Court to pause Texas abortion law
Oconee Co. probate judge suspended for 2nd time for Facebook posts
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
❄️ Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
🌦️ Forecast
🕔 Hourly
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
🌀 Tracking the Tropics
Webcams
Weather Email Alerts
Weather Week
Sports
🏈 Carolina Panthers
Clemson Tigers
College Sports
Greenville Triumph
🏈 High School Football
High School Standouts
Japan 2020
🐯 Mascot Challenge
NFL Draft
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
18 arrested, 47 ejected at Tennessee-Ole Miss game
Video
Top Stories
Protestors disrupt flame lighting for Beijing Winter Games
MLB to require housing for some minor leaguers in 2022
Larson wins at Texas for 1st spot in NASCAR’s championship 4
Cousins throws TD pass in OT; Vikes beat Panthers 34-28
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Financial Friday
Furry Friends
There’s Hope for Healthy Living
Open Road
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Top Stories
Magic Monday October 18, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Plexaderm Works In Minutes And Last All Day
Video
Tacozinni Participating In Dine Out For Mom
Video
Dine Out For Mom Event
Video
Move It Monday – Working Out At Home
Video
Community
BestReviews
#7Kids
Let’s Eat
Caring For The Carolinas
Black History Month
Community Calendar
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Let’s Eat at Holy Molli
Video
Report It!
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Email Newsletter Signup
Apps
Contact Us
Regional News Partners
Contests
CW 62
About CW62
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet The Team
Terms of Use
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Magic Monday October 18, 2021
Your Carolina
Posted:
Oct 18, 2021 / 12:59 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 18, 2021 / 12:59 PM EDT