Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Fairforest
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Consumer
Entertainment
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Newsfeed Now
Pass or Fail
State News
Your Local Election Headquarters
World News
Top Stories
755 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 20 additional deaths reported in SC
Top Stories
US health official says pandemic clearly can be controlled
US Marshalls in Ohio, West Va. recover 45 missing children during anti-human trafficking operation
Paris train attack hero makes bid for Congress from Oregon
Traffic stop leads deputies to wanted woman, drugs and defaced gun in McDowell Co.
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
🖍️ Color Your Weather
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Tracking the Tropics
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
ACC Football
🏈 Carolina Panthers
Clemson
College Sports
🏈 High School Football
🐯 Mascot Challenge
🏆 Pro Football Challenge
Senior Standouts
⭐ Star of the Week
🏈 The Big Game
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Panthers come up short against Saints
Top Stories
Despite big night for Harris, USC falls to LSU
Chapman defeats Broome, grabs Region 3 crown
Video
No. 1 Clemson wakes up late to beat Syracuse 47-21
Football Preview: Panthers at Saints
Video
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
Senior Moments
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Top Stories
Kids Corner – When Friends Become Frenemies
Video
Top Stories
Magic Monday – October 26, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Move It Monday – Healthy Habits And Routines
Video
Career Exploration With Tri-County Technical College
Video
Meet Wade Hampton High School Band
Video
How You Can Help The Fight Against Breast Cancer
Video
Community
Caring For The Carolinas
Black History Month
Community Calendar
Destination Vacation
Graduate Gallery
Hispanic Heritage Month
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
End Vaping
Top Stories
Drive-thru Halloween event open at Tryon International Equestrian Center
Video
Top Stories
37th annual National Night Out happening tonight in Spartanburg
Destination Vacation heads to Denver Downs in Anderson, South Carolina
Video
Report It!
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
WSPA & WYCW Frequency Changes
CW62
WYCW Frequency Changes
Search
Search
Search
Magic Monday – October 26, 2020
Your Carolina
Posted:
Oct 26, 2020 / 02:19 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 26, 2020 / 02:19 PM EDT
Trending Stories
Second stimulus checks: Here’s where we stand as a new week begins
DHEC reports COVID-19 spike over weekend, highest in Greenville Co. and Spartanburg Co.
Video
Weather
US health official says pandemic clearly can be controlled
news