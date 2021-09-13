Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Spartanburg
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Back to School
Consumer
BestReviews
Coronavirus
Entertainment
First Responder Friday
Hispanic Heritage Month
Hunger Action Month
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Newsfeed Now
Only On 7
Politics & Govt.
Remembering 9/11
State News
World News
Zip Trips
Top Stories
George Floyd fund has awarded over $50,000 in scholarships
Blinken defends Biden’s handling of Afghanistan withdrawal
Wild video shows falling cat saved at Miami football game
That’s no bull: Scientists manage to potty train cows
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
❄️ Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
🌦️ Forecast
🕔 Hourly
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
🌀 Tracking the Tropics
Webcams
Weather Email Alerts
Weather Week
Sports
🏈 Carolina Panthers
Clemson Tigers
College Sports
Greenville Triumph
🏈 High School Football
High School Standouts
Japan 2020
🐯 Mascot Challenge
NFL Draft
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Albies, Freeman go deep in 7th, Braves win series over Miami
Top Stories
Darnold, defense lead Panthers past Jets 19-14 in opener
Tailgating, face-painted fans back in force at NFL stadiums
Uiagalelei, No. 6 Clemson dominate FCS Bulldogs 49-3
Mets, Yankees and more pay tribute on 9/11 20th anniversary
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Financial Friday
Furry Friends
New Life | There’s Hope
Open Road
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Top Stories
Magic Monday – September 13, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Plexaderm Is Taking The Nation By Storm
Video
Spero Financial – Auto Industry Impact/Recovery And Funding Options
Video
Young Learning
Video
International Ballet – Passport to Dance
Video
Community
BestReviews
#7Kids
Let’s Eat
Caring For The Carolinas
Black History Month
Community Calendar
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Report It!
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Email Newsletter Signup
Apps
Contact Us
Regional News Partners
Contests
CW 62
About CW62
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet The Team
Terms of Use
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Magic Monday – September 13, 2021
Your Carolina
Posted:
Sep 13, 2021 / 02:20 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 13, 2021 / 02:20 PM EDT